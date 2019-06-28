The Hits Keep the Audience Mesmerized at Voice of Punjab Concert

BY JAWAHAR MALHOTRA

STAFFORD: The Old Stafford Civic Center came alive this past Saturday evening, July 22 as the sounds of the Punjab reverberated inside the hall full of people. They had come to enjoy the concert – the second in two years – arranged by the Radio Voice of Punjab’s on-air host K.P. Singh with a lineup of popular Punjabi singers and musicians.

The concert featured a superstar of the Punjabi music world, Tarsem Jassar who is known for his family-oriented movies. Jassar is known to provide quality content and family oriented movies and songs much appreciated audiences everywhere.

Jass Bajwa was the second performer on stage and sang his hit songs. Following him, upcoming artist Harman Chahal sang several songs. Tarsem entertained the audience by singing his hit songs like Galwakadi, Ik Do Gazlan, Value, Guts, and many more! The concert of Punjabi hits was certainly one for the books

This year’s concert was a follow up to the Punjab Virsa show that KP Singh had organized last June dedicated to spreading awareness about Punjabi heritage. This year was the second Punjabi show brought onstage by Kanwalpreet Singh Gill (popularly known as KP Singh) who is a journalist and the founder of the radio program. It has been his deep desire to “dedicate to promoting the rich and enthusiastic culture and heritage of the Punjab.”

The Grand sponsors were Dr Gurdip Singh Buttar, Jasmeet Singh Buttar, Jagjit Singh Mann and Inderbir Singh Mann. The Gold sponsors were Sulhwinder Singh Shahji, Amrit Sandhu, Gurbir Singh Boparai, Raghbir Singh, Aman Sidhu, Tirath Singh Khera, Mandeep S Cheema, Gurdip s Mundi, Mohan Singh Grewal, Gurminder Padda and New York Life agent Bachcha Tiwari.

The other sponsors were Ujagar Singh Jassar, Hardev Singh Mand, Balbir Binning,Gurmeet Singh Dhoat, Balwinder Sidhu, P. Singh Ghuman, Rohit Garg, Ashuman Garg, Nunihal Singh Brar, Dr Sunny Gill, Simran Maan Gill, Dr Pirpal Judge., Karya Property Management, Dr Deepika Aggarwal, Swapnil Aggarwal and Varinder Bansal.