‘The Price of Free’ Will Debut on YouTube November 27!

LOS ANGELES: YouTube announced its acquisition of the award-winning documentary The Price of Free (formerly titled Kailash), a suspenseful yet intimate look at one man’s groundbreaking struggle to liberate every child possible. From rising director Derek Doneen and producer Davis Guggenheim (“An Inconvenient Truth”, “He Named Me Malala”), the film follows Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and his team of leaders around the world through gripping secret raids and quests for missing children. Co-produced and co-financed by Participant Media and Concordia Studio, the 90-minute YouTube Original feature length documentary will debut on YouTube channel SoulPancake – Participant’s award-winning digital division – on November 27th, timed to coincide with #GivingTuesday. The film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize.

As a young man, Kailash Satyarthi promised himself that he would end child slavery in his lifetime. He left a lucrative career as an electrical engineer and started Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save the Childhood Movement) to rescue children from the shackles of slavery. In the decades since, he has rescued more than 87,000 children and built a global movement including one of the largest civil society movements, the Global March Against Child Labor that demanded an international law on the worst forms of child labor, and the 100 Million Campaign, a youth-driven call to action ensuring every child in the world is free, safe and educated. A gripping story from start to finish, the film focuses on the spirited children who, released from a nightmare, latch onto a second chance for joy with all they’ve got. The Price of Free seeks to raise awareness on child labor and through the mission of Kailash and his team, build a better future for every child, everywhere.

In combination with its award-winning content, Participant Media invests in social impact campaigns that raise awareness about global challenges and inspire positive change. The Price of Free presents an opportunity to amplify the voice of Kailash Satyarthi, a tireless global activist, and to accelerate the reach and impact of his efforts to end child labor. Working with partners YouTube, Participant, Concordia, the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, SoulPancake and the 100 Million Campaign’s Global Day of Action on Nov 14th will empower students, policymakers and business leaders to take action toward a future that is exploitation free. The campaign will provide audiences across the U.S. and worldwide with an opportunity to understand and reflect on why millions of children are trapped in child labor and will provide pathways for those audiences to invest, advocate and lead change in their community and around the world.

“This film shows the real scourge of child trafficking, child labor, slavery and exploitation that is ruining the childhood of millions and ruthlessly crushing their dreams,” says Kailash Satyarthi. “It shares stories of the most marginalized and vulnerable children that I have been fighting for all my life and will continue to. I call on everyone to watch this film and work with us in creating a world where all children are free, healthy, safe and educated – a world where every child is free to be a child. For, if any child is not free then none of us are free.”

~Box Office Guru