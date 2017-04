The rise of Lego’s new Indian-origin CEO

Punjab-born Bali Padda has been appointed as the new CEO of the iconic Danish toymaker Lego.

Padda has become the first non-Dane boss of Lego which is headquartered in Denmark, from this January. With the low-profile and long-serving COO taking on this top role, he joins a small yet growing list of NRIs, or those with Indian-origins, heading some of the most iconic global brands.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com