The Roof on Fire with Masala Radio & DJ Zee

SUGAR LAND: Masala Radio and DJ Zee Music put together an amazing Bollywood Valentine’s Party at the brand new rooftop lounge called The Roof on Saturday, February 11. One of the party people Alpa Chokshi said “the third story venue was such an amazing venue and the dancing on the terrace under the full moon was like being in a Bollywood movie.”

Sunil Thakkar of Masala Radio has been known to host some of the biggest parties in Houston with many DJs but this party was special. It was DJ Zees first solo party and he rocked every single minute. At midnight all the 3 areas were packed – lounge, dance floor and the outdoor terrace and green glow bands for singles were out. The Roof is a very unique venue perched on the 3rd floor of a marble building; upon entering one is reminded of a space in Miami – trendy, upscale and ultra chic. 360 panoramic views with large windows and red hue lights blinking to the beats of DJ Zee. Valentines Traffic Light Party was magical. Party people danced to Bollywood music all night long and $3 pink love shots were a hit.

Sunil Thakkar works with all local celebrity DJs but for the Valentines’ Party, Sunil chose to collaborate with Houston’s Party rocker DJ Zee who has spent 5 years pursuing his passion for music and mastering his Bollywood song selection and mixing skills. His performance at the party was surreal. At 1 am Zee got in a super mix mode mixing songs every 30 seconds. “It was a dance frenzy and everyone was high on Zee’s intoxicating music.” No one wanted to leave. It was 2:30 am and the manager turned on the lights but no one wanted to stop partying. The crowd was singing out loud to every song mixed in with the smoothness of a mango lassie! DJ Zee said, “I have been the main stage DJ at Masala Radio’s Holi, Diwali, even in the Ganesh Parade on Hillcroft for years, but it just touches my soul to be so appreciated by people dancing so close around me in an intimate lounge setting.” If you missed the party you can stay plugged in to Zees beats via his website DJZEEmusic.com

The Roof just opened its doors December with Masala Radio hosting its inaugural party for the Bollywood scene at the over-capacity Masala Xmas Eve party. The owner, a well-known Indian landlord, personally supervised The Roof’s re-design, terrace construction, decor, and menu’s co-developed by award winning chef Darian Lance from Emeril’s New Orleans. The unexpected hit of the chef’s Valentine’s Dinner that night delayed the opening of the Valentine’s Party, as dinner guests lingered past closing time to enjoy designer desserts. The owner excitedly invited early Masala guests to sample scrumptious Gnocchi and Chocolate Soufflés. The Roof is open for dinner Thu – Sat from 5 pm – 10 pm, for brunch Sunday 11 am – 4 pm, and for Night Life, DJ, Dance and Lounge Fri – Sat 10 pm – 2 am. The owner was surprised with both parties’ turnout, despite being planned at the last minute with less than 2 weeks to promote. He said, “I have worked out many dates with Sunil for future Bollywood parties and looking forward to more dhamaal.”

Masala Radio is a multi-faceted entertainment company, hosting 7-days-a-week Indian Radio, Festivals and Cruises. Next up is Houston Holi – Festival of Colors 2017 on Saturday, March 25 from 12-5 pm at the Houston Farm & Ranch featuring the mainstream crossover artist Jay Sean. It is the largest Holi festival in the USA attracting over 15,000 people.

Tickets available online at HoustonHoli.com