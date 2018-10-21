The Sacred Havan

By Meena Om

Havan is a procedure of eradicating inner imperfections prevalent in our being. This procedure incorporates all healing techniques beautifully. It is a rare combination of acupressure, touch healing, meditation, psychiatry, knowledge and wisdom.

Only natural materials are used while performing havan and they have ayurvedic properties. The first step towards performing a havan is acquiring the required materials. Arranging the ingredients beautifully is feng shui. The havan kund is decorated with flour, turmeric, sacred thread and all auspicious objects are placed around it with great care. These are symbols of deities and each one is specifically remembered along with their qualities. In a havan, arms and hands are used with beauty and grace, while being seated peacefully with ease, at one place, performing Kriya Yoga automatically.