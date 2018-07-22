TravelGuzs- Home Page
The Three Stumbling Blocks To Success

Added by Indo American News on July 22, 2018.
Religion
success

By Acharya Mahapragya
 
Despair is a major obstacle to progress. It scuttles the process of gaining success .“It cannot be done!” This sentence is a great stumbling block to any kind of success. It was my sutra, never to despair. Why should we think something cannot happen? When we believe that the soul has infinite potential, then, why should we think something will not happen?
 
The second stumbling block on the path to success is laziness, lack of effort. It can be done, but we do not do it. There are those who have the ability but because they put in less than the required effort, they are not successful. Therefore, build up your capacity to work commensurate with the goal to be achieved. Disappointment comes when we desire something, but do not work toward it or we have not built our capability to achieve it.
 
 
Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in

