The winners of Miss India South 2018 announced

Fbb Colors Femina Miss India South 2018 pageant wrapped up with infinite oomph and glamour on 24th March, 2018 at Hotel The Oterra, Bengaluru which played the perfect hospitality partner for the same. India’s most prestigious and credible beauty pageant gives the winners of the 5 states of the South Zone (Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana) a lifetime opportunity to get a direct entry to the Grand Finale of fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2018 which is going to be held in Mumbai in June.

fbb Colors Femina Miss India Karnataka 2018 Bhavana Durgam, fbb Colors Femina Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018 Anukreethy Vas, fbb Colors Femina Miss India Telangana 2018 Kamakshi Bhaskarla, fbb Colors Femina Miss India Kerala 2018 Mekhana Shajan and fbb Colors Femina Miss India Andhra Pradesh 2018, Shreya Rao Kamavarapu were adjudged the winners.

Credit: timesofindia.com