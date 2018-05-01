The world’s best sunset destinations

Sunset has a magic beyond the scientific fact of the sun disappearing behind the horizon and the atmosphere playing up the colours as the earth turns. Memories, farewells and romance cloud your thoughts. And like romance, there’s more to it than just science and scattering air molecules.

A wedding planner friend was recently asked where to find the best sunset, a ‘sweet young thing’ wants to take his hopefully intended somewhere exotic to pop the question—backed by the best sunset in the world. I didn’t have to think too much about where I’d seen the best sunset—it was while sitting on the balcony of the Indiana Tea Rooms on Cottesloe Beach, Perth, Western Australia. The balcony opens out over the smooth bay and looks directly west, where my gaze was transfixed for an hour or two it took for the colour and light show to finish, and for our supply of mint juleps to run out.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com