This IIM Ahmedabad student is a beauty pageant winner and will represent India internationally soon

Excelling in the career while keeping a firm touch with our talents and hobbies is the dream of every student. We all wish to make it big but few manage to balance out time efficiently. One such inspiring case is that of Akanksha Choudhary, a 20-year-old model and winner of Miss India Elite 2016 who has recently joined the PGP programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Choudhary participated in extra curricular and yet manage to hold the fifth rank among students of the batch at SRCC. While her focus is a degree in MBA, she has become a model by fluke.

Credit: indianexpress.com