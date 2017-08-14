Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
This Is By Far The Best Exercise For Your Heart!

August 14, 2017.
Even if you don’t really realize it, a tiny fist sized muscle in your rib cage called the heart does a lot of work for you. All the cells that make up your organs and tissues need nourishment to survive much like you need food and water. And without it, as is obvious, they would die. Your heart prevents this from happening by supplying oxygen and nutrient rich blood to all the organs and skin via the circulatory system. Unfortunately, a lot of things that we regularly do as part of our routine affect the working of our heart and sometimes prevent it from functioning well. This include activities like snoring, staying depressed, watching a lot of TV, drinking too much alcohol, and sometimes, not doing anything at all for too long.

The good news here is that there are ways to restore the health of your heart if you have been indulging in these activities or other habits that negatively affect your heart. One of the best ways to do this is exercise. And what’s the best exercise, you ask? (drum roll) It’s interval training.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

