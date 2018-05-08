MFAH- Home Page
This Japanese island is the most trending travel spot on Earth

Added by Indo American News on May 8, 2018.
Saved under Travel
The Ishigaki island in Japan.

The pristine blue waters and white sandy beaches of beautiful Ishigaki, Japan, have earned the ranking of number one in the world. The island has topped TripAdvisor’s Destinations on the Rise list.

The awards, now in its sixth year, recognise 44 destinations around the world selected by measuring year-over-year increase in positive TripAdvisor traveller review ratings for accommodations, restaurants and attractions, as well as increase in search and booking interest. Travellers’ Choice Destinations on the Rise lists were also revealed for the U.S., Europe, Asia and South America.

Credit: indiatoday.com

