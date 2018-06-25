This Mumbai resident collected uneaten food from a flight to feed the needy

NEW DELHI: While many of us (you know who you are) aspire towards doing something for the hungry and the needy, a man aboard a flight from Mumbai to Jaipur decided to go one step ahead. How? A Facebook by Vishab Mehta, in which he recounted how he collected all the food wasted by people on the flight, went viral. According to Mehta, he had requested the crew for a bag so he could collect the leftover food himself and was met with support from their end, who segregated the uneaten food and the rest themselves. As he left the flight, Mehta had 70 burger buns, 50 burger pockets and 30 chocolates in his bag, wrote.

He also informed that he distributed the food he collected among “children and grown-ups who can’t even afford a meal a day.” Indianexpress.com has reached out to Mehta for further details and will update this space soon.

