MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

This Mumbai resident collected uneaten food from a flight to feed the needy

Added by Indo American News on June 25, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The Facebook user wrote that he distributed the food he collected among “children and grown-ups who can’t even afford a meal a day.”(Source: Vishab Mehta/Facebook)

The Facebook user wrote that he distributed the food he collected among “children and grown-ups who can’t even afford a meal a day.”(Source: Vishab Mehta/Facebook)

NEW DELHI: While many of us (you know who you are) aspire towards doing something for the hungry and the needy, a man aboard a flight from Mumbai to Jaipur decided to go one step ahead. How? A Facebook by Vishab Mehta, in which he recounted how he collected all the food wasted by people on the flight, went viral. According to Mehta, he had requested the crew for a bag so he could collect the leftover food himself and was met with support from their end, who segregated the uneaten food and the rest themselves. As he left the flight, Mehta had 70 burger buns, 50 burger pockets and 30 chocolates in his bag, wrote.

He also informed that he distributed the food he collected among “children and grown-ups who can’t even afford a meal a day.” Indianexpress.com has reached out to Mehta for further details and will update this space soon.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit:

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *