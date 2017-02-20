HCC- Home Page
This new film reexamines the politics of Pak-India partition

Added by Indo American News on February 20, 2017.
Gurinder Chadha, the woman behind Bend It Like Beckham, demands British “accountability” for the humanitarian disaster triggered by the Indian subcontinent’s partition, in her new all-star drama Sunday at the Berlin film festival.

Viceroy’s House tells the story of Lord Mountbatten (Hugh Boneville) overseeing the 1947 end of three centuries of colonial rule. He and his wife (Gillian Anderson) are portrayed as well-meaning if naive puppets of London at the start of the Cold War, as Mountbatten agrees to the carve up the subcontinent between Hindu-dominant India and Muslim Pakistan.

Credit: dawn.com

