HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

‘This President has blood on his hands’: Anger at Indian’s shooting in Kansas

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parents of engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla mourn his death in Hyderabad on Friday. Kuchibhotla was killed in a shooting at a bar in Kansas on Wednesday night.(PTI)

Parents of engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla mourn his death in Hyderabad on Friday. Kuchibhotla was killed in a shooting at a bar in Kansas on Wednesday night.(PTI)

An Indian IT engineer employed with a US company in Kansas was fatally shot and a colleague, also from India, was wounded by a white man who allegedly thought they were from the Middle East and was heard telling them to “get out of my country” at the time of the shooting.

Adam Purinton, 51, the alleged shooter, was caught at a bar in adjoining Missouri several hours after the shooting on Wednesday. He was charged on Thursday with the fatal shooting of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounding Alok Madasani,32, from Hyderabad and Warangal. He was also charged with wounding Ian Grillot, who had tried to stop the shooter.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *