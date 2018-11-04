TRF Home Page
This river cruise from Kolkata to Dhaka via Sunderbans promises a breathtaking view

Added by Indo American News on November 4, 2018.
Travel
Book your slot for this amazing river cruise on the Brahmaputra. (Source: File Photo)

If you wanted to know what it would be like to hop on a river cruise and travel the length of the Brahmaputra to land in Bangladesh, while traversing through the marshy lands of the Sunderbans, you are in luck. Looks like the dream of an inter-country river cruise is soon set to turn into reality.

Travel enthusiasts and adventure seekers can now book a river cruise from Kolkata to the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka via Guwahati, from March, 2019.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

