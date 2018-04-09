This year, the H-1B visa will find fewer takers among India’s big IT companies

The number of hoops companies have to jump through to bring foreign workers into the US is only growing under the Trump administration. And Indian IT firms are no longer up for the hassle.

The pool of applicants for H-1B visas has been churned. Indian outsourcing companies are now scaling back while San Francisco Bay Area tech companies hire more foreign talent, according to a San Francisco Chronicle analysis of Department of Labour (DoL) data from 2015 to 2017.

Credit: finance.yahoo.com