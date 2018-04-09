Thousands of Indian Women Could Lose Their Jobs Because of Trump’s Racist Whims

In just a few months, thousands of Indian immigrant women working in this country could be forced to quit their jobs, all due to the Trump administration’s backwards and bigoted policies on immigration.

Come June, the administration is expected to rescind an Obama-era program that allowed spouses of H1-B visa holders—skilled workers sponsored by U.S. employers—awaiting permanent residency to obtain temporary work permits. Under the program, H-4EAD, the New York Times reports that “an estimated 100,000 spouses, overwhelmingly women, have obtained work permits.”

Credit: msn.com