Thugs of Hindostan movie review: Thuggery on a large scale, with viewers at the receiving end
By Shubhra Gupta
Thugs of Hindostan movie cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Lloyd Owen, Ronit Roy
Thugs of Hindostan movie director: Vijay Krishna Acharya
Thugs of Hindostan movie rating: One star
As you slide into Thugs of Hindostan, you expect a rousing tale of thuggery and patriotism, because that’s what the name suggests. You also expect a modicum of quality filmmaking because you can’t get more A-list than Yash Raj Films, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.
