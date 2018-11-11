TRF Home Page
Thugs of Hindostan movie review: Thuggery on a large scale, with viewers at the receiving end

Added by Indo American News on November 11, 2018.
Bollywood News
Thugs of Hindostan movie review: Yes, this is thuggery on a large scale, and we the viewers are at the receiving end.

By Shubhra Gupta

Thugs of Hindostan movie cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Lloyd Owen, Ronit Roy

Thugs of Hindostan movie director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Thugs of Hindostan movie rating: One star

As you slide into Thugs of Hindostan, you expect a rousing tale of thuggery and patriotism, because that’s what the name suggests. You also expect a modicum of quality filmmaking because you can’t get more A-list than Yash Raj Films, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

