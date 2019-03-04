TiE Hosts Houston Exponential CEO Russ Capper

HOUSTON: It’s a new year and that means new events being hosted by TiE Houston. This past week, they hosted their first networking social at the new Post Oak location for The Cannon Houston, which just opened up earlier this year. Drinks were sponsored by Roxor. ROXOR Gin is Curated by James Beard awarded Chef Robert Del Grande, owner of Cafe Annie and The Grove in Houston.

The special guest for the evening was Russ Capper, CEO of Houston Exponential (HX). The nonprofit HX which launched in October 2017 was created by combining the Houston Technology Center with the Mayor’s Technology and Innovation Task Force and the Greater Houston Partnership’s Innovation Roundtable. TiE is proud to be an HX ecosystem partner. Russ shared the tremendous progress since then and shared some ways we can help the Houston startup ecosystem grow:

Get the word out! The easiest way is to like, follow, comment, and share on HX’s social media channels.

Check out HX TV! A YouTube channel dedicated to highlighting Houston entrepreneurs.

Attend events. HX has programming scheduled all around the city. For more information go to http://houstonexponential.org/.

TiE’s next event, on March 28, is be a panel discussion on Energy with Jean-Francois Poupeau (VP Corporate Engagement, Schulberger) and Hossam Elbadawy (Managing Director of SCF Ventures and Technology Partner at SCF Partners).

For more information on TiE upcoming events: TiE Houston: www.houston.tie.org