Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

‘Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate crimes in US’

Added by Indo American News on April 12, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

raja-krishnamoorthi-759

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has asked the US administration to take “decisive steps” to end bigotry and hate crimes towards Indian-Americans and other religious minorities in the country.

“There are various reasons (for increase in hate crimes), but one that is for certain is that there has been a rise in divisive rhetoric starting with the top,” Krishnamoorthi, Congressman from Illinois said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *