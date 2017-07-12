Tiyaan movie review: Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers an intense drama

The vast desert plains of North India has provided the filmmakers of Tiyaan with a good canvas to paint an intense and thought-provoking drama with a lot of reference to current social and political events in the country. The story is set in a remote village, about 600 km away from Badrinath called Shankar Ghat. For years people of different religion, caste, culture and class have been living in peace and harmony. The lives and the livelihood of the villagers face a serious threat after land sharks lay their eyes on their lands.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com