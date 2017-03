To-be-mommy Deepika Singh shares TIPS on ‘pregnancy’

There is no other better feeling in the world than experiencing the birth of your little one, taking the baby in your arms and holding their tiny fingers.

There is one gorgeous looking actress who is feeling the same emotions. We are talking about the very talented Deepika Singh who is better known as Sandhya from Diya Aur Baati Hum. Deepika is expecting her first kid with husband Rohit Raj Goyal.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com