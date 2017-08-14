Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page
Eye Level 3 Home Page

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Movie Review

Added by Indo American News on August 14, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

akshay-stresses-importance-toilets-homes-0001

STORY: Go-getter Keshav (Akshay) serenades liberal-thinker Jaya (Bhumi), a woman from his neighbouring village in Uttar Pradesh. They marry but it doesn’t strike Keshav to tell her that his house doesn’t have a toilet. This then becomes the grounds for Jaya to file for a divorce.

REVIEW: For most of us who take the toilets in our homes for granted, the burning issue of 58% Indians practising open defecation could be a flush-worthy concept. But, director Shree Narayan Singh holds up a mirror to society, showing us how our superstitious villagers, lazy administration and corrupt politicians have actually converted India into the world’s largest shit-pond. Women especially, are treated more insensitively than cattle!

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *