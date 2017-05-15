Eye Level- Home Page
Top 7 IT firms including Infosys, Wipro to lay off at least 56,000 employees this year

Added by Indo American News on May 15, 2017.
Saved under Business
All the top IT firms are still in denial mode and attribute the planned lay off to a ‘marginal’ increase in the number of poor performers on account of a ‘more rigorous’ performance evaluation process. Photo: Hindustan Times

Information technology (IT) companies in India are in the midst of the industry’s largest retrenchment drive, with seven of the biggest IT firms planning to ask at least 56,000 engineers to leave this year.

The number is at least twice the employees laid off by the companies last year, reflecting their under-preparedness in adapting to newer technologies and dealing with the fallout from US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

