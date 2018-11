Top Indian, US diplomats celebrate Diwali at State Department



WASHINGTON: Top Indian and American diplomats celebrated Diwali , the festival of lights, here on Monday, reflecting the “great strength” of partnership between the two largest democracies of the world.

Indian ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna and deputy secretary of state John Sullivan were chief guests at the Diwali celebrations held at Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com