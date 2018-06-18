Top MIT professor to chair World Hindu Congress in Chicago

WASHINGTON: A top professor of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Dr Sriprakash Kothari, would chair the second World Hindu Congress set to be held in Chicago this September, organizers of the mega event have announced.

More than 2,000 delegates from over 80 countries are expected to attend the second edition of the quadrennial conference to be addressed by nearly 250 eminent speakers from across the globe, including Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Richard Gere and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com