‘Transient setback’ in M Karunanidhi’s health condition, Kauvery Hospital says

CHENNAI: There was a “transient setback” in the health condition of DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister , said a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital here on Sunday night.

The three-sentence bulletin issued by hospital executive director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said the DMK chief’s “vital signs are normalising.” It said, “He continues to be closely monitored and treated by a panel of expert doctors.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com