TravelGuzs- Home Page
SBI Home Page

‘Transient setback’ in M Karunanidhi’s health condition, Kauvery Hospital says

Added by Indo American News on July 30, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

karunanidhiCHENNAI: There was a “transient setback” in the health condition of DMK president and former Tamil Nadu  chief minister , said a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital  here on Sunday night.

The three-sentence bulletin issued by hospital executive director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said the DMK chief’s “vital signs are normalising.” It said, “He continues to be closely monitored and treated by a panel of expert doctors.”

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *