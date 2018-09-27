TravelGuzs Offers the Opportunity to Book Tickets to Turkish Airlines with Free Stopover

HOUSTON: Exploring a new place on the way to the destination is something interesting for every traveler for sure. Turkish Airlines offer such a facility to the customers to book a free stopover in Istanbul.

Turkish Airlines started their journey in the year 1933. When they started, they just had five aircraft. But, now the airline serves with a cargo and passenger fleets of more than three hundred aircrafts. Most importantly, their enthusiasm and excitement in serving the customers at the best as the first day of service make them stand out. Now, the free stopover is an attraction for customers.

A stopover is where the travelers stop in a city on the way to their destined city or country. Before they continue their journey, they have the option to spend nearly 20 hours in the stopover city before they can continue their journey to their destined city.

With this facility offered by Turkish Airlines, travelers can explore Istanbul when they are waiting for their next flight.

The airlines offer the facility to the customers to stopover in Istanbul if they have booked to and from trips to a wide range of places across the globe. So, they are recommended to understand the stopover duration when they book their tickets to any world destination with Turkish Airline.

Another attractive deal offered by Turkish Airline apart from the stopover program is that customers can purchase business class tickets for 2 night 5-star complimentary hotel stay in Istanbul. On their stay, they will get breakfast and customers will have to just take care of their visa and transfer arrangements.

When they opt for economy trip tickets with Turkish Airlines, they will get 1 night 4-star complimentary hotel stay in Istanbul with the breakfast. Clients will take care of the visa and transfer arrangements. During a break in-between their trip, they can book the free stop over option.

