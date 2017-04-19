Eye Level- Home Page
Trouble-hit AIADMK eyes merger of warring factions, sidelines Sasikala and her kin

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala arrives at the special court in Bengaluru to surrender after she being convicted in a disproportionate assets case on February 15, 2017.(PTI)

Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK party on Tuesday distanced itself from jailed general secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran, brightening prospects of a truce with the O Panneerselvam faction that had rebelled against her leadership.

The decision was “unanimous” and based on the views of all ministers, including chief minister E Palaniswami, legislators, MPs and the people, state minister D Jayakumar said, stressing that a committee will now run the party.

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

