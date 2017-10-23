Trudeau’s new political rival is a Canadian Sikh with swag

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s newest political rival is a charismatic Sikh politician who rocks bright turbans, has social media savvy and is a vocal champion of the rights of people of colour and the LGBT community.

Jagmeet Singh, the 38-year-old son of Punjabi immigrants, became the first non-white to head a major political party in Canada after being elected leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP). Soon after getting elected with 53.6% of the vote on Sunday, Singh told the cheering crowd, “I am officially launching my campaign to be the next prime minster of Canada.” The next federal election in Canada is set for October 2019.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com