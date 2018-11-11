True Religion is not in places of worship

By Osho

True religion has been destroyed — not by the irreligious, but by the so called religious people of the world. Not by those who do not believe in God, but by those who believe in God, heaven and hell, and all that nonsense. True religion has nothing to do with God. Neither is it a lust for rewards after life, nor is it a fear of punishment in hell. Kahlil Gibran said, “Your daily life is your temple and your religion. Whenever you enter into it take with you your all.”

True religion knows no past, no future — but only this very moment, only the present. True religion is not in temples and mosques and synagogues and churches. Those who try to find it there are making their efforts in vain. It has to be found not by anything that is made by man, but by something which has made the whole existence — man himself included. You cannot sculpt God in a statue because God is the very source of life, and nothing else.