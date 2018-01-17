Houston Community College-Home Page
Trump administration’s ‘must list’ for immigrants: Love for US, skill, job, English

Added by Indo American News on January 17, 2018.
The Trump administration has no qualms admitting immigrants who are skilled, employed and can speak English, a top official has said, while giving insight into what its merit-based system would look like. Such individuals could be from any part of the world given that they fulfil the requirements, the official said.

If such a policy is developed and implemented, it could benefit individuals from countries like India, the majority of whom meet the criterion.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

