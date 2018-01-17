Trump administration’s ‘must list’ for immigrants: Love for US, skill, job, English

The Trump administration has no qualms admitting immigrants who are skilled, employed and can speak English, a top official has said, while giving insight into what its merit-based system would look like. Such individuals could be from any part of the world given that they fulfil the requirements, the official said.

If such a policy is developed and implemented, it could benefit individuals from countries like India, the majority of whom meet the criterion.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com