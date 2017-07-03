Trump appoints Indian-American as US Ambassador to Peru

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American Krishna R Urs as the new US Ambassador to Peru.

A career service American diplomat since 1986, Urs is currently Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Madrid, Spain, where he was also the Deputy Chief of Mission.

During three decades of State Department service, Urs has specialised in economic issues and developed extensive policy experience in the Andean region of South America.

