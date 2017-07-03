Eye Level- Home Page
Trump appoints Indian-American as US Ambassador to Peru

Added by Indo American News on July 3, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Photo: Twitter

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American Krishna R Urs as the new US Ambassador to Peru.

A career service American diplomat since 1986, Urs is currently Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Madrid, Spain, where he was also the Deputy Chief of Mission.

During three decades of State Department service, Urs has specialised in economic issues and developed extensive policy experience in the Andean region of South America.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

