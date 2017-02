Trump appoints Indian-American attorney to key White House post

WASHINGTON: US PresidentDonald Trump has appointed prominent Indian-American attorney Uttam Dhillon to a key White House position to assist him on ethics and compliance matters.

Dhillon, who served as chief oversight counsel for the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, has been appointed as special assistant to the President.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com