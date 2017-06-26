Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Trump approves $2B sale of drones to India ahead of meeting

Added by Indo American News on June 26, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Photo: Mikhail Metzel, AP

Photo: Mikhail Metzel, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has authorized the sale of unarmed surveillance drones to India, the manufacturer said Friday, as the two nations’ leaders prepare for their first face-to-face meeting.

India initiated its request to buy 22 Guardian MQ-9B unmanned aircraft for maritime surveillance last year. The deal is estimated to be worth about $2 billion. The offer is still subject to congressional approval.

Click here to read more…

Credit: seattlepi.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *