Trump-backed, skill-linked immigration Bill may favour Indian applicants
Added by Indo American News on August 7, 2017.
With Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson, and the Democrats already declaring their opposition to the skill-linked immigration Bill proposed by the Trump regime, it is a tough road ahead for the US President.
President Donald Trump is championing a new piece of legislation that proposes to change America’s immigration system to give preference to skills than family links, but the fractious nature of the debate over the move suggests that it is far from becoming a law.
Two Republican senators — Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson — and the Democrats have already declared their opposition to the proposed Bill.
Credit: www.thehindu.com