Trump-backed, skill-linked immigration Bill may favour Indian applicants

President Donald Trump is championing a new piece of legislation that proposes to change America’s immigration system to give preference to skills than family links, but the fractious nature of the debate over the move suggests that it is far from becoming a law.

Two Republican senators — Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson — and the Democrats have already declared their opposition to the proposed Bill.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.thehindu.com