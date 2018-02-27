Houston Community College-Home Page
Trump government makes H-1B visa approval tougher, Indian IT firms to be hit

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
BENGALURU: The Trump administration’s new visa policy is expected to create an “indirect barrier” to technology companies that send engineers from India to work on US projects.

It puts restrictions on a practice that the industry follows to keep cost low: hiring engineers, who hold H-1B visas, on short term from bodyshopping firms and deploying them on US projects. However, software companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies are unlikely to see any problem when they send their own staff to the US, though the paperwork and cost to get the visas would be more now, industry experts said.

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

