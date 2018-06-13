MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Trump-Kim summit: What the handshake in Singapore means for India

Added by Indo American News on June 13, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
As the two leaders came together to make the historic negotiation, the entire world watched with much anticipation. (Anthony Wallace/Pool via Reuters)

As the two leaders came together to make the historic negotiation, the entire world watched with much anticipation. (Anthony Wallace/Pool via Reuters)

By Adrija Roychowdhury

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un created history on Tuesday by shaking hands and hence signaling the coming together for the first time in more than half a century of their countries. The US-North Korea summit held in Singapore’s Sentosa Island resulted in the signing of a “comprehensive document” pledging, among other things, complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

As the two leaders came together to make the historic negotiation, the entire world watched with much anticipation. The two countries have been at loggerheads with each other since the 1950s, when cold war politics resulted in the Korean peninsula being divided between the North and the South. While on one hand, South Korea got into a powerful alliance with America, the North, under Communist influence, became a strong ally of the USSR. In the ensuing years, while the Soviet Union disintegrated, North Korea’s relations with America was primarily marked by an aggressive nuclear weapons programme.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *