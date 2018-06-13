Trump-Kim summit: What the handshake in Singapore means for India

By Adrija Roychowdhury

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un created history on Tuesday by shaking hands and hence signaling the coming together for the first time in more than half a century of their countries. The US-North Korea summit held in Singapore’s Sentosa Island resulted in the signing of a “comprehensive document” pledging, among other things, complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

As the two leaders came together to make the historic negotiation, the entire world watched with much anticipation. The two countries have been at loggerheads with each other since the 1950s, when cold war politics resulted in the Korean peninsula being divided between the North and the South. While on one hand, South Korea got into a powerful alliance with America, the North, under Communist influence, became a strong ally of the USSR. In the ensuing years, while the Soviet Union disintegrated, North Korea’s relations with America was primarily marked by an aggressive nuclear weapons programme.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com