Trump nominates Indian-American Amul Thapar to top judicial post

An Indian-American legal luminary has been nominated by US President Donald Trump to a key judicial position on the powerful US court of appeals.

Amul Thapar, 47, who in 2007 became the first South Asian Article III judge when he was appointed as a US District Judge for the Eastern District of Kentucky, is the first Indian-American to be nominated by Trump for a top judicial post on Monday.

Credit: www.livemint.com