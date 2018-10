Trump taps Indian American woman to head nuclear energy division

WASHINGTON: Days after signing a new legislation to speed up the development of advanced reactors, President Donald Trump has roped in a top Indian American nuclear expert for a key administrative position in the department of energy.

Trump has announced his intent to nominate Rita Baranwal to be an assistant secretary of energy (nuclear energy) at the Department of Energy.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com