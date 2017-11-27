Houston Community College-Home Page
Trump Tower launched in Kolkata, developers aim Rs700 crore in sales

Added by Indo American News on November 27, 2017.
Saved under Business
The Trump Organization, founded by US President Donald Trump, already has Trump Towers in Pune and Mumbai. Photo: Bloomberg

The iconic Trump Tower comprising 140 ultra-luxury apartments has been launched in Kolkata and its Indian developers are expecting to garner around Rs700 crore in sales from this project.

Realty firms Unimark Group, RDB Group and Tribeca Developers have already sold about 50% units since the project was soft-launched in mid-October. The starting price is Rs3.75 crore for a 2,500 sq ft size flat. This is the third Trump Tower to be launched in India.

Click here to read more

Credit:  livemint.com

