Trump Tower launched in Kolkata, developers aim Rs700 crore in sales

The iconic Trump Tower comprising 140 ultra-luxury apartments has been launched in Kolkata and its Indian developers are expecting to garner around Rs700 crore in sales from this project.

Realty firms Unimark Group, RDB Group and Tribeca Developers have already sold about 50% units since the project was soft-launched in mid-October. The starting price is Rs3.75 crore for a 2,500 sq ft size flat. This is the third Trump Tower to be launched in India.

Credit: livemint.com