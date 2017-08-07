Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

Trump wants Pakistan’s ‘paradoxical’ policies to change: NSA

Added by Indo American News on August 7, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Gen H. R. McMaster defends the American president’s strategy on winning the war in Afghanistan by giving unrestricted powers to the US military based in the war-torn country.

Gen H. R. McMaster defends the American president’s strategy on winning the war in Afghanistan by giving unrestricted powers to the US military based in the war-torn country.

WASHINGTON: US National Security Adviser Gen H.R. McMaster said on Saturday that President Donald Trump wants Pakistan to change its ‘paradoxical’ policy of supporting the militants who are causing the country great losses.

In an interview to a conservative radio host, Hugh Hewitt, Mr McMaster also defended President Trump’s strategy on winning the war in Afghanistan by giving unrestricted powers to the US military based in the war-torn country.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.dawn.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *