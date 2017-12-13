Trump’s immigration policy would have kept NYC suspect out of US: White House

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has said that the New York attack suspect would not have been allowed to come in the country if President Donald Trump’s immigration policy had been in place.

“The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed, that the suspect was admitted to the United States after presenting a passport displaying an F43 Family Immigrant Visa in 2011. And so we know that the President’s policy calls for an end to chain migration, which is what this individual came to the United States through,” Sanders said during a press briefing.

Credit: thehansindia.com