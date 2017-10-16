Trump’s new immigration proposal favours young, high-skilled, well-qualified vs aged, infirm, and extended family

WASHINGTON: Want to immigrate to the United States taking your high qualifications and considerable skills with you? You’ll be in luck under the new merit-based immigration system proposed by the Trump administration.

Spouses and minor kids will be good to eventually join you, but if you want to bring your parents, adult children, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, you are going to be disappointed. Uncle Sam, or Uncle Trump, wants to shut that door on them.

