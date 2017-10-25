Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Tu Hai Mera Sunday movie review: This Shahana Goswami starrer is a feel-good, light-hearted yarn

Added by Indo American News on October 25, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
A bunch of football enthusiasts get together for a Sunday game on Juhu beach in Mumbai. This one-line premise blossoms into a lovely slice-of-life film, which shines a light on Mumbai’s diversity, and on how sport can become a unifier-cum-healing agent in the best way possible. It also tells us that there is always a way out, even if the problem looks insurmountable.

Arjun (Sobti) is a charmer who has chucked the fast track corporate maze to explore other ways, and whose chance encounter with a shaky old man (Subramanyam) and his attractive daughter Kavi (Goswami) gets this thing rolling.

Credit: indianexpress.com

