Tubelight box office collection day 10: Salman Khan film collects Rs 110.07 crore

Tubelight might have touched the golden figure of Rs 100 crore, but distributors who had high expectations from Salman Khan’s Eid release are left disappointed. Trade experts are already calling Tubelight – one of the biggest debacles in Salman Khan’s career after Wanted. Considering how Salman Khan’s films perform during Eid, distributors have paid a titanic sum for film’s theatrical rights. Tubelight’s average box office show further dashes distributors’ hopes to make profit.

Kabir Khan directorial put up an average show during the second weekend with earnings of Rs 3 crore on Sunday. Tubelight collected a mere Rs 7.5 crore during the second weekend. The film has so far amassed Rs 110.7 crore, according to boxofficeindia.com.

Credit: indianexpress.com