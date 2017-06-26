Tubelight Movie Review

TUBELIGHT STORY : Laxman Singh Bisht (Salman) is nicknamed tube light by his neighbours because he is feeble-minded. Despite being special, Laxman lives by one life-lesson; keep the faith alive and you can do almost anything, even stop a war.

TUBELIGHT REVIEW : At the outset, one must warn people that Tubelight is a departure from your regular Salman Khan mass entertainer. Here Bollywood’s darling-star plays a child-man who doesn’t take off his shirt or flex his biceps. So the audience going in for this one should invest belief (or should that be disbelief?) in this age of innocence offering from Kabir Khan, whose past outings Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan were more commercially-wired.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com