Tulsi Gabbard named chairperson of World Hindu Congress 2018

WASHINGTON: Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, has been named as the chairperson of the World Hindu Congress to be held in Chicago next year, organisers of the mega event announced today.

Held once every four years, World Hindu Congress (WHC) is a global platform for Hindus to connect, share ideas, inspire one another and impact the common good.

Click here to read more

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com