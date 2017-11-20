Tumhari Sulu Movie Review
TUMHARI SULU STORY: A happy-go-lucky Mumbai suburban housewife Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu, lands the role of a night RJ, resulting in drastic changes to her routine life.
TUMHARI SULU REVIEW: There’s a been a recent spate of Bollywood movies devoid of its typical glamorous sheen with a focus on the lives of middle-class suburban Indian households. Ad director turned filmmaker Suresh Triveni takes this into consideration in his big screen debut while writing the story around Vidya Balan as Sulochana or ‘Sulu’, a housewife whose achievements aren’t typically noteworthy, but that doesn’t stop her from dreaming big. When presented with a rare opportunity, her subsequent decisions & actions affect her husband, son and immediate family. As a testament to Triveni’s ability as a writer, Sulu doesn’t lose her identity as she begins to experience the corporate media life as an RJ, walking the tightrope between her overnight fame and managing her domestic demands.
Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com