Turkish, Saudi aerobatic teams to feature in PAF’s Independence Day air show

Aerobatic teams from Turkey and Saudi Arabia will be part of Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) largest-ever show being held tomorrow to mark Pakistan’s 70th anniversary.

“Solo Turk”, the famous Turkish aerobatic team of Turkish Air Force, and the internationally acclaimed “Saudi Hawks” of Royal Saudi Air Force will be featured in the mega event alongside PAF aircrafts.

Credit: www.dawn.com